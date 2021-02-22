FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

