FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 150,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of FuelCell Energy worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

FCEL stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

