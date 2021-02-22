FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 11.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were down 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 27,650,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 49,861,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.