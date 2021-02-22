FujiCoin Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,450.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.03264035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00379128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.01145647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00399414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00414660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00263843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,287,881,650 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.