Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,114. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $446.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

