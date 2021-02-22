Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 20.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares traded down 20.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.02 and last traded at $105.42. 2,594,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,278,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,959 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

