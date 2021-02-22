Function X Trading 47.9% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and $1.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,210.51 or 1.00487571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00134621 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003641 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,993,885 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

