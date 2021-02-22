Fusion Family Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. 259,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

