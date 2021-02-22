Fusion Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $253.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average is $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

