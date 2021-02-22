Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 162,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,086. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

