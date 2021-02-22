Fusion Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Fusion has a market cap of $32.90 million and $21.40 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,314.58 or 1.01575316 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,774,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,204,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

