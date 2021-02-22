Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at 86 Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $13.97 on Monday, hitting $175.73. 85,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320,506. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 213.69 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

