FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.