FY2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.31 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $417.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

