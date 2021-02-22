FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Cut by Analyst

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.45). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.67) EPS.

Shares of WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

