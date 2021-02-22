FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

