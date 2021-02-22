FY2021 Earnings Forecast for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRMT. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $896.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

