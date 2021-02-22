FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Energizer in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of ENR opened at $44.15 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.