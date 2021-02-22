FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$39.81 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.43%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

