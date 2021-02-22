FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NGT stock opened at C$71.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.42. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

