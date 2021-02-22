FY2021 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.83). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

