FY2021 EPS Estimates for CEVA, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CEVA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

CEVA stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,026.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CEVA by 899.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

