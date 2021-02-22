FY2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Cut by Desjardins

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

