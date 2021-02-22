FY2021 EPS Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBC Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

