FY2021 EPS Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Raised by Analyst

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

LESL stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.54. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

