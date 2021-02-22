FY2021 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 39,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 55,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

