FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

NEM stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. Newmont has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

