FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Increased by Analyst

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.