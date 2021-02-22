FY2021 EPS Estimates for SEGRO Plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SEGRO in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.