FY2021 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SFL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

SFL stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

