FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:WCN opened at C$126.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$100.55 and a 12 month high of C$143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.06 billion and a PE ratio of 162.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

