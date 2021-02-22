FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

