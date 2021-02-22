FY2023 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $30.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2024 earnings at $35.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $277.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,271. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 952.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 1,799.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

