FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.