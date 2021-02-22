Fyooz Market Cap Hits $8.01 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $487,054.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,512,778 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

