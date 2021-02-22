Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 7,100 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.42% of Anterix worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,198. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

ATEX opened at $43.92 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.