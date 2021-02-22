Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $786,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

