Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of CONE opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

