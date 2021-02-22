Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.42.

SAM opened at $1,113.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $942.07.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

