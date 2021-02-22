Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of Avid Technology worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.