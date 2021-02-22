Gaia (GAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

