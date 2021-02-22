Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 40,700 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.39% of Ardagh Group worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

ARD opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

