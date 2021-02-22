Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 6,800 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avista by 148.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 285.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

