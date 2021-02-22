Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $162.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

