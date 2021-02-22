GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $40.59

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.59, but opened at $44.65. GameStop shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 8,483 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GameStop by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

