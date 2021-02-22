Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $51.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 337,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,530,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 324,824 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.