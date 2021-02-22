GAPS Price Hits $0.45 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $4.49 million and $364.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,133.80 or 1.00091667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00134208 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004041 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

