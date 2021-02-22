Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $818.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,276,881 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

