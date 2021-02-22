GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GasLog stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $561.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.