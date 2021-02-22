Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

